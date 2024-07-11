20 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

