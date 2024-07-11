20 Reales 1855 "Type 1847-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31621 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (42) VF (149) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (50)

Bertolami (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)

Cayón (18)

CNG (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (36)

ibercoin (14)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nomisma (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Soler y Llach (50)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (7)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (7)