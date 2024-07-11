Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1855 "Type 1847-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31621 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
