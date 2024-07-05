Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1851. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (326) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1851 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (67)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)
- Cayón (35)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (56)
- ibercoin (21)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Müzayede and Pazarlama (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (5)
- Soler y Llach (72)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (29)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
