Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1851. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1851 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1851 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (326) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1851 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (67)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)
  • Cayón (35)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (56)
  • ibercoin (21)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Müzayede and Pazarlama (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (5)
  • Soler y Llach (72)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (29)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (2)
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1851 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search