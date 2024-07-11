20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30444 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (5) AU (9) XF (83) VF (157) F (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (3) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)

