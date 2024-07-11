Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30444 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
