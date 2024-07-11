Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30444 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 22, 2023
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

