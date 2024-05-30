20 Reales 1851. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (4) AU (7) XF (18) VF (27) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

