Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1851. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (7)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search