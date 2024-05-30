Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1851. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1851 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1851 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1851 at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1851 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search