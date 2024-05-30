20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (5) F (4)