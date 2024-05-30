Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4861 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
