Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4861 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

