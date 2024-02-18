Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search