20 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition VF (5) F (3)