Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
