20 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3) F (5)