Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Céntimos de escudo 1868. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Cayón (7)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search