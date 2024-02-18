Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Céntimos de escudo 1868. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1868 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Céntimos de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search