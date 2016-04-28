20 Céntimos de escudo 1867. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1867 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)