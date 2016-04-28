Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Céntimos de escudo 1867. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1867 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
