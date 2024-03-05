Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

