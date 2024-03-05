Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
