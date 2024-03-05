20 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

