Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0781 oz) 2,43 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Céntimos de escudo 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

