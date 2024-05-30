2 Reales 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88083 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (13) VF (5)