2 Reales 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1864 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (9) VF (2) F (1)