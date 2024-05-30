Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 517. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 109 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search