2 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 517. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (10) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (1)

ibercoin (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)