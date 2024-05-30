Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1861. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1861 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1861 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88628 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Katz (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

