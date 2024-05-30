Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1859. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1859 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
