2 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (5)