2 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (36) VF (7) F (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (5)

Herrero (7)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (7)