Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1862 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1862 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1862 at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
