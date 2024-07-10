Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
