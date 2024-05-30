Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1855. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1855 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1855 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1855 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search