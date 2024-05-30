Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1848 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search