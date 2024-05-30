Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1848 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1848 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1848 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Nomisma Aste - December 9, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

