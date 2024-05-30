Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1847 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72312 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
