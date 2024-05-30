Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1847 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1847 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1847 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72312 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

