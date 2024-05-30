2 Reales 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1847 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72312 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.

