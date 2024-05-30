2 Reales 1845 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1845 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

