2 Reales 1845 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1845 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
