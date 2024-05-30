Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1844 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1844 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 261 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

