2 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

