2 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 261 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
