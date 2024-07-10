2 Reales 1851 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1851 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

