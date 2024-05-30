Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1850 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1850 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (31)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (16)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (15)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1850 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search