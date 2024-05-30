2 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (6) XF (36) VF (41) F (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2)

