Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (31)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (16)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Tauler & Fau (15)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search