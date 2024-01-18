Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1839 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1839 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1839 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1839 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

