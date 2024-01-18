Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1839 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1839 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
