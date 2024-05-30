Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1841 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1841 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
