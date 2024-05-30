Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1839 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1839 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1839 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1839 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

