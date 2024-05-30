Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1836 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1836 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1836 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Heritage - May 12, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

