2 Reales 1836 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
