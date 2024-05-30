2 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (11) VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)