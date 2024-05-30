Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1836 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1836 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

