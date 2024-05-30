Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
