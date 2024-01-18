Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1836 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1836 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1836 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1783 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1836 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1836 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search