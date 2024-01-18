Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1836 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1783 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
