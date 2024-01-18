2 Reales 1836 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1836 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (7) VF (1)