2 Escudos 1868 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1868 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (55) VF (78) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (38)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (16)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (20)

ibercoin (13)

Inasta (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (27)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (14)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (1)