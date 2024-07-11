Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1868 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1868 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (38)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (16)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (20)
- ibercoin (13)
- Inasta (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (27)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (14)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
