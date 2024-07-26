Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1867. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 2 Escudos 1867 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Escudos 1867 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (366)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1867 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3895 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 880,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 168 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Escudos 1867 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

