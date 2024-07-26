Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1867. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (366)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1867 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3895 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 880,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
