Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1865 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 2 Escudos 1865 "Type 1865-1868" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Escudos 1865 "Type 1865-1868" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3483 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1865 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search