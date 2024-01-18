2 Escudos 1865 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)