Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1865 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3483 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
