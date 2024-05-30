Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
