10 Reales 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (9) VF (8) F (4)