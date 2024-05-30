Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
