10 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (7) F (5)