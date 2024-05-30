Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1861. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
