10 Reales 1861. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition XF (5) VF (8) F (1) No grade (1)