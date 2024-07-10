Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28691 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Cayón (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (16)
- ibercoin (9)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (20)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search