Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
