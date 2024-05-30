Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
