Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
