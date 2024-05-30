10 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

