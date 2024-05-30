Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
