10 Reales 1851. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5) F (1)