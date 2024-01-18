Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1851. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1851 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1851 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

