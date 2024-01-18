Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1851. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
