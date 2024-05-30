Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1855. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place August 19, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
