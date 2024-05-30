10 Reales 1855. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place August 19, 2020.

