Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1851. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1851 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1851 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1851 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1851 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
