Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1855. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1855 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1855 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Bertolami - January 20, 2018
Seller Bertolami
Date January 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

