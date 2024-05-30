Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1855. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date January 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
