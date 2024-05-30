Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1851. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1851 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
