10 Reales 1843 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1843
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1843 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1950 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
