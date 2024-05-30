Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1843 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Reales 1843 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1843 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1843 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1950 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Heritage - February 25, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

