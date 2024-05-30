10 Reales 1843 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1843 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1950 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (11) F (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)